Elora Mohawks set sights on national Junior B lacrosse title

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Elora Mohawks after capturing the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League Championship on Thursday night.

After defeating the Green Gaels of Clarington, Elora will open up round robin play on Tuesday for the Canadian championship, the Founders Cup.

Team captain Klayton Hoelscher said the team will soak in their provincial championship, but will have to reset and focus on the next step.

“We know how we have to play, and if we play with our heart and passion, that good things will happen,” Hoelscher said in a phone interview on Friday. “I think we just have to get into the right mindset [and] go in there Tuesday for the first game and just play our game.”

BELOW: Elora Mohawks team captain Klayton Hoelscher speaks with reporter Matt Carty

Hoelscher added it’s really special to win the provincial title and it’s something the team should celebrate. He said those final few seconds in their 10-4 win over the Gaels were filled with pure excitement and happiness.

“I’ve dreamt about it my whole life, growing up watching the Mohawks,” he said.

Elora will meet the Mohawk Medicine Men in the first game at the tournament being held on Akwesasne First Nation near Cornwall.

Elora will also face the Manitoba Blizzard and Saskatchewan SWAT with the top two teams in each pool moving on to the knockout round.

The Mohawks won both the Ontario title and national title in 2005, and the team representing Ontario has won the Founders Cup for the last eight years in a row.

Despite that, Hoelscher said the team is not feeling the pressure.

“We’ve done a really good job this year blocking that stuff out,” he said. “I don’t think anything is going to change.”