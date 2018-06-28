Guelph Storm unveil new logo ahead of 2018-19 season

After 21 seasons, the Guelph Storm is re-vamping the team logo.

The organization announced Thursday morning that the “Funnel Cloud” character that has donned Storm jerseys since the 1997-98 season is getting a makeover.

The OHL Team unveiled the new logo via press release, along with an interview on Magic 106.1 FM in Guelph with vice president of business operations Matt Newby.

“It was fun for everyone to be part of and the designer had some great concepts with different storm ideas and various Guelph themes,” said Newby in the release.

“In the end, we really felt strongly that our old logo with the funnel cloud was a big part of our identity in our community and we see this as a modernization instead of a completely new design.”

The new funnel cloud no longer directs to the right, and instead represents a storm coming at the viewer head-on, which might personify a new mentality with the team using the hashtag #IAMTHESTORM on social media.

“We’re really excited by the early response to the finished product from our players and others that have seen a preview and we hope that it will represent our team for the next 20 years to come,” Newby said.

With a change to the logo, of course, comes the change of the team jerseys.

The new logos will differ for home and away sweaters, with the word “Guelph” prominent on the crimson red road jerseys, and the word “Storm” taking the spotlight on the white home jerseys.

“It was a long process and involved many people along the way that represent different ages and tastes,” Newby said. “You consider how it fills the centre ice circle at the Sleeman Centre.”

The Storm open the 2018-19 campaign on Sept. 20 on the road in Windsor, taking on the Spitfires.