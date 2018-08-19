Nova Scotia firefighters to lend hand helping fight British Columbia wildfires

A crew of Nova Scotia firefighters is travelling to British Columbia on Monday to help battle the wildfires currently ravaging the province.

The 21-person crew is set to travel to Prince George, B.C. on Monday morning.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018

In response to the wildfires, the B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency.

As of Aug. 19, there are 56 wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety — in the province.

There are 562 active fires burning across B.C. with the danger rating risen to high or extreme in virtually every part of the province. More than 435,000 hectares have burned so far.

The cost of fighting the fires this year, to date, has now exceeded $204 million.

— With files from Amy Judd