Northumberland OPP investigating homicide in Trent Hills

Northumberland OPP is investigating a homicide following the death of a Trent Hills man early Saturday morning.

Police have confirmed the victim as 43-year-old Scott McDonald of the municipality of Trent Hills, Ont.

Officers responded to an address on Church Street between Trent River Road and Daley Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday and found McDonald suffering obvious trauma from an apparent gunshot wound.

OPP remain on scene following a reported shooting at a property on Church Street around 4:30a.m. in Trent River south of Havelock. 1 person taken to hospital in Campbellford. Church Street is now blocked to traffic while OPP canvas the area. Have any info? Call OPP #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/p81sN5rTij — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 18, 2018

McDonald was rushed to Campbellford Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say two suspects were seen running from the area.

Early this morning, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team and K9 Unit searched the area, while police taped off several properties and briefly closed Church Street to traffic.

The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is now leading the investigation.

UPDATE: The man who was reportedly shot at a home on Church Street in Trent River early this morning has died of his injuries. OPP identify the man as 43 year old Scott McDonald of Trent Hills — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 18, 2018

Police do not believe there is any threat to public safety as a result of this incident but are asking anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.