Blue Jays fall to Yankees 7-5 in rain-shortened series opener in New York

Neil Walker hit a three-run homer, Giancarlo Stanton added an impressive opposite-field blast and the New York Yankees rallied for a rain-shortened 7-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Stanton hit his 31st homer of the season into a party deck behind the home bullpen in the bottom of the seventh, and a batter later, umpires pulled the teams off the field amid rain at Yankee Stadium. The game was called with one out in the seventh after a delay of one hour and 25 minutes.

Chad Green (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. In a scoring oddity, David Robertson got his third save, despite not recording the final out of the game.

Rookie Gleyber Torres drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice off Joe Biagini (1-7) in the fifth.

Toronto jumped on starter Lance Lynn for four runs in the first inning. Kendrys Morales and Kevin Pillar each had RBI singles before Randal Grichuk walked to load the bases with two outs and Aledmys Diaz followed with a two-run single.

The Yankees, who were limited to just six runs in their previous three games against Tampa Bay, cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning against starter Marcus Stroman. Aaron Hicks worked a two-out walk and scored from first, when sure-handed centre fielder Pillar misplayed Didi Gregorius’ triple in the gap. Miguel Andujar added an RBI double.