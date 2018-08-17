Overnight work on Idylwyld Drive will cause Saskatoon traffic restrictions

The City of Saskatoon is advising drivers that work crews will be micro-surfacing sections of Idylwyld Drive this weekend.

To limit the impact to motorists, the work will start after 7 p.m. CT with roadways reopening before 7 a.m. the next day, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The northbound lanes on Idylwyld, between the 51st Street exit ramp and 60th Street, will be closed on Saturday night.

During the work, access to the 51st Street exit ramp will be maintained, but there will be no access to the Highway 16 exit ramp. Traffic will be directed around the construction zone at Marquis Drive and back onto Highway 16.

Crews will close Idylwyld’s southbound lanes between Marquis Drive and the Avenue C off-ramp on Sunday night. Southbound traffic on Highway 16 will be detoured onto Marquis Drive around the construction zone and back onto Idylwyld.

The Avenue C ramp will remain open.

City officials are asking motorists to respect work zones, watch for pedestrians as well as obey all detours, signs and barriers.