Saskatoon police looking into damaged equipment in work zone

Officials with the City of Saskatoon say a semi-truck narrowly missed a roadways worker and damaged specialized patching equipment in a construction zone.

The collision happened on July 15 at Circle Drive and Avenue C.

The semi-truck and trailer knocked over two metal construction signs, drove over multiple orange pylons, and for about six metres dragged the city’s new infrared pothole patching machine – which was loaded with two propane tanks.

Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations, said one person was in the work zone at the time, but fortunately no one was injured.

“My message to drivers is that things happen fast when you enter a work zone or fail to slow down while passing workers,” Harris said.

The worker who risked injury also attempted to alert the truck driver.

Saskatoon police are investigating the work zone collision, but no charges have been laid.

The cost of restoring the damaged patcher is unknown as repairs are ongoing. A new unit would cost between $10,000 and $15,000, Harris said.

Drivers are required to slow to 60 kilometres per hour or the posted speed limit when they enter a work zone, and follow the directions of all signs in the area.

“Speeding past a work zone probably happens hourly, I would say, or more frequent in some cases depending where it is,” Harris said.

City and contract workers are encouraged to report licence plate numbers to Saskatoon police, which will follow up with the vehicle owner.

-With files from Global’s Ryan Kessler