Fiery crash on Circle Drive South shuts down overpass

Emergency crews pulled a man out of a burning truck after it burst into flames following a crash on Circle Drive at Preston Avenue South.

Police said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, the westbound pickup truck went up the embankment at the Preston turnoff, went through the barricades and then over the four lanes on Preston before stopping west of the overpass.

The vehicle then burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

The first officers on scene pulled the driver out of the pickup. He was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said the truck had collided with several vehicles before leaving Circle Drive.

Traffic Restrictions

There are a number of traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate.

The access ramp from southbound Circle to westbound Circle is barricaded. Drivers will have to exit Circle at Taylor Street East and use Taylor or Louse Street.

Drivers heading to Stonebridge will have to use the Vic Boulevard exit.

The Preston Avenue South overpass is shut down and drivers will have to find alternate routes in and out of the Stonebridge and Eastview neighbourhoods.