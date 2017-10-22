Westbound Highway 16 traffic restricted after semi hits traffic lights

Westbound Highway 16 traffic is limited to a single lane after a semi hit some traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive on Sunday.

Saskatoon police said a northbound semi-trailer on Boychuk damaged a light standard while attempting to make a westbound turn onto the highway.

City of Saskatoon crews are currently on scene making repairs.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.