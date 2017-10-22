Canada
October 22, 2017 6:56 pm
Updated: October 22, 2017 6:59 pm

Westbound Highway 16 traffic restricted after semi hits traffic lights

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Westbound traffic on Highway 16 is restricted while crews repair traffic lights struck by semi on Sunday.

Westbound Highway 16 traffic is limited to a single lane after a semi hit some traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive on Sunday.

Saskatoon police said a northbound semi-trailer on Boychuk damaged a light standard while attempting to make a westbound turn onto the highway.

City of Saskatoon crews are currently on scene making repairs.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

