Breathing easy: How to avoid the long-term health consequences of B.C. wildfire smoke

With the thick blanket of wildfire smoke covering B.C. showing no sign of clearing out, many people have begun to worry about the long-term health impacts of the haze.

The thick soup of particles is of immediate concern to children, seniors, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obsessive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

But Dr. Don Sin, head of respiratory medicine at St. Paul’s Hospital, said that for about one in 10 people, breathing in the smoke could be bad news in the long run.

“We know that from studies from the past that certain individuals, maybe 10 per cent or so, will have long-term consequences from breathing in this bad air,” Sin told Global News.

“You can develop asthma or COPD or heart disease or stroke from this kind of event.”

Sin said the problem is it’s hard to say who will be susceptible to the long-term damage. Instead, he said people who are exposed should keep an eye on symptoms in the years to come, and see a doctor if they’re concerned.

The best solution? Avoid exposure, and stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

“We are what we breathe, so air quality makes a tremendous impact on the health of British Columbians.”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said while the temptation to evacuate an area such as Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel or Castlegar — where the air health index was at “very high risk” on Friday — might be strong, officials do not recommend it.

She said evacuations themselves can be stressful, and there is no guarantee that evacuees will find themselves in an area with air quality that’s any better.

She echoed Sin, saying reducing exposure is the key.

“If you have a portable air filter, particularly with HEPA filtration, then you can create a room where the air is clean,” she said.

“If that’s not available… health authorities have been working with communities to help set up areas where there can be clean air and people can go there for respite.”

Henry added that environments such as libraries, community centres and shopping malls also have cooler, filtered air.

For people who just can’t avoid exposure to the smoke, Evelina Bednarek with Western Safety said there are options, though they’re not always cheap.

She said people should avoid surgical masks, which do “absolutely nothing.”

At the affordable end of the range, Bednarek said people can look for disposable industrial masks that are rated N-95.

“[That] means it protects you from 95 per cent of particulates,” she said.

A pack of 10 runs between $35 and $40, she said.

For a little more — about $40 for a unit without filter cartridges — you can buy a mask that will protect you from 100 per cent of particulate.

“You basically have the respirator with different types of filters and cartridges. So for smoke, we recommend HEPA filters, P-100, that you can attach to the respirator.”

Bednarek said masks of both types should be available at hardware stores, but that it’s essential that consumers check that they are properly HEPA or N-95 rated.