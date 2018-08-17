Crime
August 17, 2018 2:04 pm

ERT called to Port Moody in standoff with distraught man

By Digital Reporter  Global News

The PMPD said the incident is ongoing, but that there is no threat to the general public. 

Mitch Cankovic
A A

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been called to Port Moody, where police are engaged in a standoff with a distraught man.

The Port Moody Police Department (PMPD) said it was called to the home near Aspenwood Drive around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

Police said there was a suggestion that there was a weapon in the home, but that investigators have not confirmed that.

The PMPD said the incident is ongoing, but that there is no threat to the general public.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
distraught man
Emergency Response Team
ERT
pmpd
Port Moody
Port Moody police
port moody police department
Port Moody Standoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News