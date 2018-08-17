ERT called to Port Moody in standoff with distraught man
The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been called to Port Moody, where police are engaged in a standoff with a distraught man.
The Port Moody Police Department (PMPD) said it was called to the home near Aspenwood Drive around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.
Police said there was a suggestion that there was a weapon in the home, but that investigators have not confirmed that.
The PMPD said the incident is ongoing, but that there is no threat to the general public.
