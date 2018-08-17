Power restored to 1,300 Barrie residents: Alectra
A A
Power has now been restored to more than 1,300 residents and businesses in Barrie.
The outage was discovered by Alectra utilities just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
According to the utilities company, 1,372 customers in the city’s south end were affected.
READ MORE: More than 1,300 residents in Barrie without power due to damaged equipment: Alectra
A spokesperson for Alectra Utilities, Sean Guedes, says crews were dispatched to the Ardagh Road and Gore Drive area to repair damaged equipment causing the outage.
According to the utility company, power was restored to all customers just after noon on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.