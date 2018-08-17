Power restored to 1,300 Barrie residents: Alectra

Power has now been restored to more than 1,300 residents and businesses in Barrie.

The outage was discovered by Alectra utilities just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to the utilities company, 1,372 customers in the city’s south end were affected.

Update #outage in #Barrie affecting 1372 homes and businesses in the Ardagh Rd and Gore Dr. Crews continue working to restore power. Thank you for your patience. ETR is 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) August 17, 2018

A spokesperson for Alectra Utilities, Sean Guedes, says crews were dispatched to the Ardagh Road and Gore Drive area to repair damaged equipment causing the outage.

According to the utility company, power was restored to all customers just after noon on Friday.