More than 1,300 residents in Barrie without power due to damaged equipment: Alectra

Approximately 1,372 homes and businesses in Barrie’s south end are without power on Friday morning.

According to Alectra Utilities, the outage is affecting customers in the Ardagh Road and Gore Drive area.

Update #outage in #Barrie affecting 1372 homes and businesses in the Ardagh Rd and Gore Dr. Crews working to restore power. Thank you for your patience. ETR is 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) August 17, 2018

A spokesperson from Alectra Utilities, Sean Guedes, says crews are on site working to replace damaged equipment, and expect to have 99 per cent of all impacted customers back online by noon.

According to Guedes, power to the remaining one per cent will hopefully be restored before 1 p.m.

“Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible. So far the weather seems to be cooperating, however, if we do run into rain or anything else, that could slow them down a little bit,” he said.