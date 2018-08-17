Shuswap couple looking for answers after son’s disappearance

Saturday will mark two months since John Cunliffe was last seen.

His distraught parents are now speaking publicly about the case in the hope of creating new leads in the investigation into his disappearance.

On the morning of June 18, closed-circuit television at the Husky gas station in Sicamous, B.C., captured an image of the 49-year-old Revelstoke man buying something at the till.

It’s the last known sighting of Cunliffe, whose parents had seen him in Revelstoke just three days before.

“We went up to see him. He was in the hospital and we got him out of the hospital,” explained Cunliffe’s father, Ben.

“We were visiting with his employer. We had a coffee and halfway through our discussions, John just stood up and said he had to go and left. We haven’t seen him since.”

The abrupt departure struck his parents as unusual for their son, who is typically in regular contact with them and his many friends.

He’d moved to Revelstoke in February and was working as a traffic flagger. His parents thought things were going well for him in his new home.

“John has a lot of friends. He’s a people person. Our phone is ringing off the hook [with people] wondering where he is,” Cunliffe’s mother, Yvonne, said.

However, not only was John dealing with the aftermath of an ATV accident, which had him in and out of hospital, he also has hemophilia.

“He has no medication [with him]. He didn’t even take a change of clothes. He just stood up and said, ‘I have to go,’ and he disappeared. We haven’t seen him since,” Ben said.

Ben and Yvonne are now unsure what to think.

“The family is really upset,” Yvonne said. “We want him home.”

There are few clues about where the 49-year-old may have gone once he left the service station almost two months ago. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

“I guess he was fueling up but he did see a young girl he was talking to and he told her he was going to Calgary to collect some money that a friend owed him. That’s all we’ve heard,” Yvonne said.

His vehicle is also unaccounted for.

The couple is hoping their public appeal will lead to tips about Cunliffe’s whereabouts.

“Obviously, we’ve got to get some help to him in one way or the other. We are just appealing to anybody and everything to try and get in contact with him and know that he is alive and well,” Ben said.

Tips related to Cunliffe’s disappearance should be directed to Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.