Man, 55, dies in Penticton RCMP cells
An investigation has begun into the death of a man in Penticton RCMP cells on Thursday morning.
The man, 55, was arrested at around 7 a.m. in Keremeos and was taken into custody, according to RCMP. From there, he was transported to Penticton, with plans to transfer him to court.
Police say during a routine cell check just after 9 a.m., the man was found unresponsive. Officers reportedly began and continued resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived. The male was transported to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The man’s name was not released.
Penticton RCMP said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified and will investigate to determine whether police action or inaction may be linked to the man’s death.
