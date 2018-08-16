SIU closes probe into death of London woman who fell from balcony

Just over a month after a woman fell to her death from an apartment balcony in southwest London, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is closing its case.

SIU acting director Joseph Martino announced on Thursday that there’s nothing to investigate “as far as any potential criminality is concerned on the part of the officers” on the scene at the time.

Back on July 15 at roughly 9:50 p.m., police received a call about a woman in distress at an apartment building on Wonderland Road South and Southdale Road West. Two officers, including a trained negotiator, arrived about 10 minutes later and attempted to speak with the woman through the door.

Shortly after, an officer at ground level in front of the building reported that the woman had fallen from the sixth-floor balcony; she was pronounced dead in hospital at 10:48 p.m.

The post-mortem concluded the death was due to multiple traumas resulting from the fall.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.