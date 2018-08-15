Rick Zamperin: Free beer for Cleveland Browns fans… maybe

This is the best sports promotion that I’ve seen in a long, long time.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s lovable losers, could be in for a massive celebration this season.

And, no, I’m not talking about a Super Bowl parade. Not even close.

You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight. These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

When, or maybe I should say “if,” the Brownies win a football game this season, their fans will be treated to free beer.

Bud Light has filled a bunch of refrigerators that will remain locked until the Browns win their first game this year.

The refrigerators, each stocked with 200 bottles, will be opened via smart technology the moment Cleveland breaks into the win column at home or on the road.

It’s a very cool idea, because simply put, Cleveland Browns fans have been thirsting for their team to win a game — something they haven’t done since Dec. 24, 2016.

Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in Game No. 1 on Sept. 9 and while I’d like to see the Browns end their long losing streak, I think Bud Light would rather see the team suffer a little bit longer — just to make their suds taste all the better.