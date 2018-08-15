Blogs
Rick Zamperin: Free beer for Cleveland Browns fans… maybe

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Fans of the Cleveland Browns could be in for a real treat this season, thanks to Bud Light.

This is the best sports promotion that I’ve seen in a long, long time.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s lovable losers, could be in for a massive celebration this season.

And, no, I’m not talking about a Super Bowl parade. Not even close.

When, or maybe I should say “if,” the Brownies win a football game this season, their fans will be treated to free beer.

Bud Light has filled a bunch of refrigerators that will remain locked until the Browns win their first game this year.

The refrigerators, each stocked with 200 bottles, will be opened via smart technology the moment Cleveland breaks into the win column at home or on the road.

It’s a very cool idea, because simply put, Cleveland Browns fans have been thirsting for their team to win a game — something they haven’t done since Dec. 24, 2016.

Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in Game No. 1 on Sept. 9 and while I’d like to see the Browns end their long losing streak, I think Bud Light would rather see the team suffer a little bit longer — just to make their suds taste all the better.

