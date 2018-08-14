Crime
August 14, 2018

1 dead after car collides with dump truck on New Brunswick highway

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bass River, N.B.

A 39-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Bass River, N.B., on Monday.

New Brunswick RCMP say that officers responded to reports of a crash on Murray Road at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say their preliminary findings indicate the woman, who was from Bass River, was driving eastbound on Murray Road when her vehicle collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490.

The woman died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

