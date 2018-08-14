1 dead after car collides with dump truck on New Brunswick highway
A 39-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Bass River, N.B., on Monday.
New Brunswick RCMP say that officers responded to reports of a crash on Murray Road at approximately 3 p.m.
READ MORE: Halifax police investigate multiple break-ins, vehicle theft in Dartmouth
Police say their preliminary findings indicate the woman, who was from Bass River, was driving eastbound on Murray Road when her vehicle collided with a dump truck making a left-hand turn from Highway 490.
The woman died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
READ MORE: Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.