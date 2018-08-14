Man exposes himself, throws puppy: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself in public, then throwing a puppy and causing an alteration.

On Monday around 3 p.m., police say a 37-year-old Kingston man was walking down a north-end sidewalk, holding his genitals and yelling at passers-by.

When someone nearby told him to leave, the man allegedly picked up a puppy that was outside and threw the dog through an open window into an apartment. According to police, the puppy suffered a minor injury.

The owner of the apartment came outside to confront the man, and an altercation ensued after the man allegedly tried to hit the apartment-owner.

Police say the man then fled before police arrived, but returned two hours later and was arrested.

The 37-year-old man was charged with committing an indecent act, assault, willfully causing pain to an animal and causing a disturbance.