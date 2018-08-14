Woman allegedly sends threatening messages to 3 strangers over Facebook

Kingston police have arrested a woman for allegedly sending explicit, violent threats to strangers over Facebook.

Police received complaints from three people who say they did not know the woman sending them messages. According to police, the woman used her own Facebook account to contact at least three people over 60 times, threatening them and their families.

Police say the threats made mention of stabbing, slicing throats, kicking people to death and kidnapping children.

There was seemingly no reason why the woman chose these three people, although Const. Cam Mack, Kingston police communications officer, said she found two of the people through ads they had posted on Facebook.

Police used a fictitious Facebook account to contact the woman to arrange a meeting on Aug. 10. The woman showed up at the meeting with police and was arrested.

The 25-year-old Kingston woman was charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death.