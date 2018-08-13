Sports
August 13, 2018 10:26 pm
Updated: August 13, 2018 10:49 pm

Saskatoon Brewers have medal hopes in third Presidents Cup trip

By Sports Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The Saskatoon Brewers are looking to build off past experience and win their first ever medal at the Presidents Cup.

A A

The Saskatoon Brewers are hoping the third time’s the charm at the Presidents Cup.

The national senior “B” lacrosse championship is less than two weeks away and the Brewers have their sights set on a podium finish.

“We have our eyes on a bronze medal this year. Going off two wins (last year) but picking up some new guys I think that’s where we’re striving to be,” goaltender Tanner Fetch said.

Story continues below

“Obviously better would be winning the whole thing but I think the realistic goal is the bronze medal right now.”

In 2016 the Brewers became the first ever team from Saskatchewan to compete for the Presidents Cup. They didn’t win any games but gained valuable experience playing against more seasoned squads which helped them increase their win total by two at last year’s tournament.

Now coming off their second straight undefeated season in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League, the Brewers feel they’re poised for a breakthrough at the tournament.

“We learned a lot over the last two years there and kinda got our butts kicked a little bit but this year we’re bringing a really good roster and we have a really good chance at competing,” forward Steven Toporofsky said.

The Brewers have bolstered their lineup with the addition of several top-end players from other teams around the province, a common practice for teams taking part in the national championship.

“We have a group that’s not going to get blown out of any games and we’re going to surprise some teams with our competitiveness,” head coach Marcus Fischer said.

The team is also benefiting from the continued growth of the Saskatchewan SWAT minor lacrosse program.

“We’ve collected this team from the top three or four junior kids that have graduated out of Saskatoon the last four or five years so it’s a collection of a little bit of youth, some experience and a lot of speed and talent. I’m excited to see where we’re at,” Fischer said.

The Presidents Cup takes place August 26 – September 3 in Nanaimo, B.C. The Brewers play their first game on opening day against the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League champion from Alberta, which has yet to be determined.
Report an error
Brewers lacrosse
Lacrosse
Marcus Fischer
Presidents Cup
Sask lacrosse
Saskatchewan SWAT
Saskatoon Brewers
Sr. B lacrosse
Steven Toporofsky
Tanner Fetch

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News