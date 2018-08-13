Saskatoon Brewers have medal hopes in third Presidents Cup trip

The Saskatoon Brewers are hoping the third time’s the charm at the Presidents Cup.

The national senior “B” lacrosse championship is less than two weeks away and the Brewers have their sights set on a podium finish.

“We have our eyes on a bronze medal this year. Going off two wins (last year) but picking up some new guys I think that’s where we’re striving to be,” goaltender Tanner Fetch said.

“Obviously better would be winning the whole thing but I think the realistic goal is the bronze medal right now.”

In 2016 the Brewers became the first ever team from Saskatchewan to compete for the Presidents Cup. They didn’t win any games but gained valuable experience playing against more seasoned squads which helped them increase their win total by two at last year’s tournament.

Now coming off their second straight undefeated season in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League, the Brewers feel they’re poised for a breakthrough at the tournament.

“We learned a lot over the last two years there and kinda got our butts kicked a little bit but this year we’re bringing a really good roster and we have a really good chance at competing,” forward Steven Toporofsky said.

The Brewers have bolstered their lineup with the addition of several top-end players from other teams around the province, a common practice for teams taking part in the national championship.

“We have a group that’s not going to get blown out of any games and we’re going to surprise some teams with our competitiveness,” head coach Marcus Fischer said.

The team is also benefiting from the continued growth of the Saskatchewan SWAT minor lacrosse program.

“We’ve collected this team from the top three or four junior kids that have graduated out of Saskatoon the last four or five years so it’s a collection of a little bit of youth, some experience and a lot of speed and talent. I’m excited to see where we’re at,” Fischer said.

The Presidents Cup takes place August 26 – September 3 in Nanaimo, B.C. The Brewers play their first game on opening day against the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League champion from Alberta, which has yet to be determined.