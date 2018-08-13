Police investigating suspicious death at home in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo police are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Kitchener.

Police answered a 911 call to a home on Pearl Place at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday where they found a body inside.

Officers from the major crime and forensic units are currently on scene investigating.

Police warn to expect an increased police presence in the vicinity as the investigation continues.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.