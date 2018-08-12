Halifax police officer arrested for theft

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested for theft.

Few details have been released, but police say a citizen reported the alleged theft Sunday morning.

SiRT has not disclosed when and where the alleged theft took place.

SiRT is responsible for investigating instances of police wrongdoing in Nova Scotia.