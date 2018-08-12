Halifax police officer arrested for theft
A A
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested for theft.
READ MORE: Police on scene of serious crash between car, motorcycle in Tatamagouche
Few details have been released, but police say a citizen reported the alleged theft Sunday morning.
SiRT has not disclosed when and where the alleged theft took place.
READ MORE: Yarmouth man charged after stolen SUV strikes Halifax utility pole
SiRT is responsible for investigating instances of police wrongdoing in Nova Scotia.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.