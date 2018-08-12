Crime
August 12, 2018 3:49 pm

Halifax police officer arrested for theft

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
A A

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested for theft.

READ MORE: Police on scene of serious crash between car, motorcycle in Tatamagouche

Few details have been released, but police say a citizen reported the alleged theft Sunday morning.

SiRT has not disclosed when and where the alleged theft took place.

READ MORE: Yarmouth man charged after stolen SUV strikes Halifax utility pole

SiRT is responsible for investigating instances of police wrongdoing in Nova Scotia.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Police
Serious Incident Response Team
SIRT
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News