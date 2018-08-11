Police on scene of serious crash between car, motorcycle in Tatamagouche

A section of road in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been closed due to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car.

READ MORE: Plane crashes in Puget Sound after airline employee stole aircraft at Sea-Tac airport

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened along Highway 311 between Balmoral Road and Matheson Brook Road.

The section of road is closed eastbound, according to police.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the crash.

READ MORE: Yarmouth man charged after stolen SUV strikes Halifax utility pole

Officers expect the road to be closed for several hours.

#RCMPNS on scene of serious collision between car and motorcycle in #Tatamagouche.

Hwy 311 closed between Balmoral Rd. and Matheson Brook Rd. Traffic heading east bound on Balmoral Rd. towards Hwy 311 will be turned around 1/2 — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) August 11, 2018