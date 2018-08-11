Canada
Police on scene of serious crash between car, motorcycle in Tatamagouche

Police say a serious crash in Tatamagouche has closed a section of highway.

A section of road in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been closed due to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened along Highway 311 between Balmoral Road and Matheson Brook Road.

The section of road is closed eastbound, according to police.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the crash.

Officers expect the road to be closed for several hours.

