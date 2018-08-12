Canada
August 12, 2018 12:03 pm

Police investigate shooting in south Edmonton

By

Police investigate an early morning shooting in south Edmonton.

Global News
A A

Police tape surrounded a large portion of a south Edmonton apartment building Sunday morning as police investigated the city’s latest shooting.

Police were called to the building at 1939-104 St around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are releasing few details but say the man was transported to hospital.

Officers were seen concentrating their efforts on a ground floor apartment that was behind the police tape. A large portion of the front of the building was also taped off, as well as the rear.

more to come…

Police investigate an early morning shooting in south Edmonton Sunday.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
104 St
1939
EPS
Gunshot
Shooting
Sunday shooting
Yeg shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News