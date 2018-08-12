Police investigate shooting in south Edmonton

Police tape surrounded a large portion of a south Edmonton apartment building Sunday morning as police investigated the city’s latest shooting.

Police were called to the building at 1939-104 St around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are releasing few details but say the man was transported to hospital.

Officers were seen concentrating their efforts on a ground floor apartment that was behind the police tape. A large portion of the front of the building was also taped off, as well as the rear.

more to come…