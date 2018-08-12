Police investigate shooting in south Edmonton
A A
Police tape surrounded a large portion of a south Edmonton apartment building Sunday morning as police investigated the city’s latest shooting.
Police were called to the building at 1939-104 St around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police are releasing few details but say the man was transported to hospital.
Officers were seen concentrating their efforts on a ground floor apartment that was behind the police tape. A large portion of the front of the building was also taped off, as well as the rear.
more to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.