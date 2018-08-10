Canada
August 10, 2018 4:08 pm

2 Ontario provincial parks re-open after forest fires prompt closures

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Parry Sound 33 forest fire

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AFFES Ignition/Response Specialist-Dan Leonard
Two provincial parks in northeastern Ontario have re-opened after forest fires forced them to close last month.

The Grundy Lake Provincial Park, which had to be evacuated on July 27, opened at 8 a.m. Friday and officials say visitors have slowly started to return.

The French River Provincial Park was also re-opened but certain restrictions are in place.

Visitors cannot access certain entrances to the park and some campsites, as well as the visitors’ centre, are closed.

Fire bans are in place at both parks.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says close to 50 forest fires remain active in northeastern Ontario, 11 of which are still out of control.

