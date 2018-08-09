Canada
Northeastern Ontario plagued by 17 forest fires still out of control

By Staff The Canadian Press

Forest fires continue to move through northeastern Ontario causing fire restrictions and evacuations in some parts of the province. As Erica Vella reports some people who have watched the flames are say it's left them speechless.

Authorities say they are dealing with 49 active forest fires across northeastern Ontario, including 17 that are not under control.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says one of the larger out-of-control fires is Parry Sound 33, which is about 113 square kilometres in size.

The ministry says 247 firefighters and support staff are currently working on that blaze.

Evacuation orders for the Municipality of Killarney, the Municipality of French River and other surrounding areas remain in effect.

In northwestern Ontario, the ministry says there were 78 active fires as of Wednesday afternoon, three of which were not under control.

Firefighters from Ontario are being helped by crews, aircraft and equipment from other provinces, Parks Canada, American states and Mexico.

The provincial government announced on Wednesday that it was adding $100 million to funds available to fight forest fires in the province. That investment is on top of base funding of almost $70 million to battle the blazes.

