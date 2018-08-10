‘We’re all neighbours’: Halifax Mayor offers condolences following Fredericton shooting

As the tragic fatal shooting in Fredericton continues to unfold, the city of Halifax is reaching out to lend a helping hand to the grieving community.

“It’s very, very sad,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “I think we’re all neighbours in Atlantic Canada and that loss is felt deeply by the people of Halifax.”

On Friday, four people were killed during a shooting on Fredericton’s north side.

Two of the four victims have been identified as members of the Fredericton Police Force. The names of the deceased officers have not been released at this time.

One suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for serious injuries related to the shooting.

Savage says he has reached out to Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien

“Whatever the city of Fredericton needs, whenever they need it, the city of Halifax will be there,” Savage told Global News.

The province of New Brunswick is no stranger to violence against police officers. It’s been four years since Justin Bourque went on a shooting rampage in Moncton, ultimately killing three police officers and injuring two others.

“Both of these cities are very good friends of ours and it does make it more poignant when it hits so close to home,” said Savage.

“I think it makes us realize that none of us are immune to the pressures of the world and we’re really strong women and men, police, RCMP and other protection services that are obviously risking their lives to protect us.”

Halifax’s current CAO, Jacques Dube, was the CAO in Moncton when the Moncton shootings took place.

Savage says he has reached out to the CAO of Fredericton during this time.

The flags have been lowered to half-mast at both the Halifax Regional Police headquarters and Grande Parade.

Books of condolence will be set up at both Alderney Gate and the Halifax Central Library for those who wish to express their sorrow.