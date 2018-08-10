3 people displaced after 2-alarm house fire

A two-alarm fire has damaged a home in Calgary’s southeast Friday.

At around 1:30 a.m. Calgary fire said they were called to a report of a house fire on Chaparral Crescent S.E.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the rear of the house and fire crews immediately went to work to put out the fire as well as prevent it from spreading to other homes.

Residents of the affected homes got out safely, but three people have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, fire said.

No injuries have been reported and fire said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

