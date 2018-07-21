Fire
July 21, 2018 3:13 pm
Updated: July 21, 2018 3:23 pm

2 homes destroyed by fire in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

At least two homes are destroyed after a fire in northeast Calgary Saturday.

Global News
Fire crews were called to northeast Calgary Saturday morning to put out a massive blaze.

Just before noon, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene at the Skyview Springs Gardens neighbourhood where two homes, at least two garages and three cars were up in flames.

The fire department could not confirm if anyone was injured or how the blaze started.

An eyewitness said the fire started from the side of a garage and spread from there.

 

Calgary fire department
Early Morning Fire
Fire
Skyview Springs Gardens
Skyview Springs Gardens fire

