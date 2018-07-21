2 homes destroyed by fire in northeast Calgary
A A
Fire crews were called to northeast Calgary Saturday morning to put out a massive blaze.
Just before noon, the Calgary Fire Department was on scene at the Skyview Springs Gardens neighbourhood where two homes, at least two garages and three cars were up in flames.
The fire department could not confirm if anyone was injured or how the blaze started.
An eyewitness said the fire started from the side of a garage and spread from there.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.