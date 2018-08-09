Police investigate stolen car driving the wrong way on Arcola Avenue

A man and a woman are now in custody after the arrest that happened in the area of Arcola Avenue and McAra Street this afternoon.

Officers were trying to locate a male wanted on warrants, and believed to be a suspect in a number of recent crimes, including both property and violent crimes.

Patrol members were sent to the scene after plain clothes investigators observed the suspect male in a Kia Rio at a business in East Regina, which was reported stolen yesterday (August 8).

Police successfully deployed a spike belt in an alley around 12.20 p.m. and the suspect and passenger continued to drive around in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood, at one point proceeding westbound in the eastbound lanes of Arcola Avenue.

The stolen vehicle eventually came to a stop on McAra Street, close to Arcola Avenue.

Both suspects ran away on foot but were caught a short distance away.

A police canine unit apprehended the male suspect, who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

It’s been confirmed he is the subject of several outstanding warrants.

RPS are continuing their investigation.