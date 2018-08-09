Wildfire above Horseshoe Bay is 25 per cent contained, shrinks in size

Crews are making good progress fighting a wildfire burning on a slope above Horsehoe Bay in West Vancouver.

The City of West Vancouver says the fire is now 25 per cent contained and crews have managed to reduce its size down to two hectares from three.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Whyte Lake.

Crews have been using a pair of helicopters to bombard it with water, and used two fire bombers to drop retardant on it earlier on Thursday.

West Vancouver firefighters say the blaze’s proximity to Whyte Lake has been a major help, allowing them to make frequent short trips to reload the helicopters with water.

WATCH: Fire breaks out near Horseshoe Bay

Ground crews have been staging on Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay, and the right-most lane of the highway is closed to traffic near Pasco Road. Drivers in the area are being reminded to use caution.

Fifteen firefighters from Metro Vancouver and the BC Wildfire Service were on scene as of Thursday afternoon.

At this point, firefighters say potential wind and a large amount of tinder-dry ground fuel remain their biggest challenges.

#WVPDTraffic – One northbound lane closed Hwy#99 north of Horseshoe Bay for staging of @WestVanFireDept & @BCGovFireInfo response to active fire above highway at Pasco Rd. Pls use caution passing area. pic.twitter.com/fk41qxxwil — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) August 9, 2018

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is not threatening any structures at this time. However, it is burning about three kilometres from homes in the Seascape area.

It is also creating large volumes of visible smoke in the area.

All Baden Powell trails in the area around Whyte Lake are closed, and people are being asked to stay out of the area.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services believes it was human-caused, as there was no lightning reported in the area.

As of Thursday, all flame-fired appliances, including gas and briquette barbecues, gas fired-stoves and hot plates were banned in all West Vancouver parks and wooded areas.