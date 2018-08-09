Fire burns above Horseshoe Bay as blazes flare up around B.C.

A grass fire burned on a slope above Horseshoe Bay as wildfire activity continued to grow around B.C. on Wednesday night.

Drive BC confirmed that the right lane of the Sea to Sky Highway had been closed half a kilometre north of Horseshoe Bay due to wildfire activity.

Numerous images of the fire were posted to social media as it burned.

West Vancouver resident Nicholas Lendvoy posted these ones.

@WestVanFireDept what's going above the sea to sky just past horseshoe bay? Looks like a fire? pic.twitter.com/Q3ASwT29ZU — Dr.Nicholas Lendvoy (@NLendvoy) August 9, 2018

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue personnel told Global News that the blaze was possibly started by campers.

Fire crews said they would monitor it and arrange water drops for the morning.

There was no established water source to perform drops on Wednesday night.

Capilano Highway Services, a highway and bridge maintenance company, posted this photo of the fire:

@WestVanFireDept Smoke in forest on N shore above horseshoe bay pic.twitter.com/up67PAMPcc — James Glave (@jamesglave) August 9, 2018

The fire happened at the same time as blazes flared up around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday that a number of fires in the 100 Mile House area were creating a significant amount of smoke in surrounding communities.