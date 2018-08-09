OPP ROPE Squad seeks help locating man known to frequent GTA, Chatham areas

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is hoping the public can help locate a man wanted on a half-dozen counts.

Police say Rashane Jarrett, 29, is wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with recognizance, and one count of failing to attend court.

Jarrett is described as a 150-pound, five feet six inch, black man with a tattoo sleeve on his right arm from shoulder to bicep and a tattoo on his left forearm with the word “love.”

Police say he’s known to frequent the areas of Oshawa, Ajax, Scarborough, and Chatham.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.