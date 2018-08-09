Crime
August 9, 2018 6:28 am

Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scarborough overnight.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2A in the area of Kingston Road and Meadowvale Road.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics said a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details on the exact cause of the crash or who was at fault.

Global News