Crime
July 14, 2018 4:44 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 4:49 pm

Woman in life-threatening condition after struck by truck in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a truck in North York.

Officers said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road around 4 p.m., after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with serious injuries after she was hit by a black pickup truck.

Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 50s to a local trauma centre.

Police later tweeted her condition had been upgraded to life-threatening.

The driver remained on the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Benton Road
Lawrence Avenue
North York
pedstrian struck
Toronto
Toronto paramedic
Toronto Police
WOMAN

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News