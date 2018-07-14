Woman in life-threatening condition after struck by truck in North York

Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a truck in North York.

Officers said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road around 4 p.m., after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with serious injuries after she was hit by a black pickup truck.

Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 50s to a local trauma centre.

Police later tweeted her condition had been upgraded to life-threatening.

The driver remained on the scene.