Woman in life-threatening condition after struck by truck in North York
Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a truck in North York.
Officers said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road around 4 p.m., after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck.
Upon arrival, they found a woman with serious injuries after she was hit by a black pickup truck.
Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 50s to a local trauma centre.
Police later tweeted her condition had been upgraded to life-threatening.
The driver remained on the scene.
