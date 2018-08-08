Highway 401 closed in both directions east of London for emergency hydro line work

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between Culloden Line in the Ingersoll Area and Westchester Bourne near Dorchester.

Middlesex OPP Constable Max Gomez said the closure stems for emergency hydro line work identified by utility companies.

“Just to make sure those repairs can be done safely and timely, the highway has been closed in both directions,” he said.

Gomez said police officers are on scene, rerouting traffic onto emergency detours.

He also had a reminder for drivers who might take side roads running parallel to the highway.

“Be careful, they are less traveled roads which will have increased tractor trailer traffic.”

Police are hoping to reopen the highway before noon.