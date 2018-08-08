Heat wave got you steamed, Manitoba? Some ways to stay cool, especially with kids

Manitoba’s summer has already been scorching hot — and its only going to get hotter.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying an upper-level ridge developing over the Prairies this week will bring hot temperatures to southern Manitoba.

Daytime highs could reach 30C or greater, with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper teens.

READ MORE: ‘A litre for each hour’: Tips for surviving Manitoba summer heat

University of Manitoba thermal researcher Gordon Giesbrecht said while the heat may be nice for some, everyone needs to take precaution.

“If you’ve got kids, you want to go somewhere where there is water.” Giesbrecht said.

“Make sure they get all wet because when you are wet that water will cool you, but also when you are wet, the water that evaporates cools you too.”

However, some people need to be outside for multiple hours each day.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers normally have high tempo practices for two hours every weekday.

But their athletic therapists are keeping a close eye on the players at all times to ensure their safety.

“We have ice towels on the sidelines, cooling fans during games, so we try to monitor them pretty closely all year,” said Blue Bombers head athletic therapist Al Couture.

“That way when we get these kinds of weeks it’s business as usual.”

READ MORE: Central and southern Manitoba in store for a heat wave, hot weather warnings

Giesbrecht said there is no hard and fast rule on how long a person should be able to tolerate outdoor conditions — every person is a little different.

Drinking a sufficient quantity of water is the No. 1 way to beat the heat.

The City of Winnipeg also invited people to stay indoors at city facilities this week, like at local libraries.

Environment Canada expects the heatwave to last into the weekend.