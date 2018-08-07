Racing bikes stolen from Edmonton facility recovered south of the city

Bikes stolen from an international cycling team while training in Edmonton last month have been found, RCMP said on Tuesday.

On Aug. 2, police were acting on a tip that led them to an abandoned property near Nisku. There, they found nine specialty racing bicycles that are believed to be the same that were taken from Edmonton, sometime July 17 or 18.

Police said the bikes will be kept by RCMP so their forensic investigation can be completed. Once that is done, the nine recovered bikes will be returned to the team.

“We understand the loss that the racing team felt and we’re very pleased to be able to return these special bikes,” Cpl. William Hiscock said in a news release.

There was no sign of the last bike at the property near Nisku, but RCMP said their investigation is “progressing well.”

The team was training at the Argyll Velodrome in the area of 68 Avenue and 88 Street in July, with the bikes stored nearby. When staff arrived the morning of July 18, the bikes were gone and the facility was damaged.

No charges have been laid.