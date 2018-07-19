Specialty bikes belonging to international racing team stolen from Edmonton facility

Edmonton police are asking people to keep an eye out for 10 unique bicycles that were stolen from a cycling facility earlier this week.

Officers believe the bikes, along with some additional equipment, were taken sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The bikes were being stored at a cycling facility in the area of 68 Avenue and 88 Street, where the Argyll Velodrome is located.

When staff arrived on Wednesday morning the bikes were gone and the storage area where the bikes were kept was damaged.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious activity during this time period, we would love to speak with them,” Acting Staff Sgt. Gulinosky said.

Several of the bikes belonged to an international racing team that is currently training in the Edmonton area. Some of the bikes have been specially modified for track and road racing, and are greatly different than a standard bike.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter, or who may see the bikes on the street or being sold online, is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

