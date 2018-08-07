Winnipeg cyclist shot, injured in random attack

Winnipeg police have three men and a woman in custody in connection with an assault in the Weston area Saturday that sent a cyclist to hospital in critical condition.

Police said three people were riding their bikes near Roy Avenue and Cecil Street at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 4.

A dark SUV cut the trio off and four people in the vehicle, who they did not know, confronted them. All three of the cyclists attempted to run, but one of them fell and was shot before the suspects took off.

An 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Officers from the street crime unit spotted an SUV matching the suspect vehicle’s description near Logan Street at Arlington Avenue. It sped away and crashed in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue. Police arrested the four occupants and seized a sawed-off shotgun.

Const. Rob Carver said there is no clear motive for the shooting.

“The victims did not appear to be doing anything that would have led to the attack,” Carver said. “It’s a tragedy for the victim and the relatives that were traumatized.”

The four suspects were charged with armed robbery and numerous weapons offences. Police said the four had gang affiliations.