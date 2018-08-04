Winnipeg police arrest man after victim chased onto bus

Winnipeg police arrested a man after he threatened to steal another man’s bike and threatened him with a knife.

On Thursday at around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a robbery in the 300 block of Colony Street.

A man had been waiting at a bus stop when he observed two men attempting to remove a tire from his bike that was locked up nearby. The men were unsuccessful and left the area.

The victim tried to ride away, but was confronted by another suspect who brandished a knife and threatened him.

The victim swung his bike lock in an effort to defend himself and tried to flee onto a nearby bus.

The suspect followed the victim onto the bus, but the driver intervened and called police, causing the suspect to flee.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a building in the 300 block of Balmoral Street, where they had seen the suspect headed.

Inside the building investigators heard the occupants of a suite talking about weapons. Police entered and located the suspect hiding in a bathroom.

Joseph Peter Hunter, 19, has been charged with robbery-related offences.