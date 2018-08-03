Winnipeg driver deliberately rams stolen car into Portage la Prairie RCMP cruiser, say police

Two cars, including a police cruiser, were severely damaged after a man slammed a suspected stolen car into the cop car while officers were still inside.

It all began on Thursday night, said police, when Headingley RCMP received complaints about a car driving dangerously on the Perimeter Highway near Highway 3, the turnoff to Oak Bluff. About 20 minutes later at 11:17 p.m., the same car was spotted driving the wrong way down Highway 1 near Elie.

“Speeds, actually at some times were high, extremely fast, and then other times he’d be slamming on the brakes, almost stopping,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

Portage la Prairie RCMP tried to find the vehicle and spotted it at about 11:40 p.m., still driving west in the eastbound lanes. The driver sped straight towards the police car, who managed to avoid getting smashed and turned around to nab the car.

They lost sight of the car and pulled up near another car that was waiting at the railway crossing at Portage la Prairie, trying to determine if it was the same car.

Instead, they spotted the vehicle in their rearview mirror coming up fast behind them. The driver smashed the car into the police cruiser, totalling both vehicles, Manaigre said.

Both officers were able to get out of the police cruiser and arrest the driver of the allegedly stolen car. They later found out the suspect was able to avoid them by driving through a nearby field and making a complete circle to get behind them.

“The vehicle, based on a witness, came up to this crossing and then realized he couldn’t go any further, so then he hit the ditch,” Manaigre said.

The car drove along the ditch for a while then came back up on the highway “towards where the officers were. He basically made a circle and then struck the police car.”

Police believe the car was stolen from Winnipeg.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE: Driver dies after ejected from vehicle near Dauphin, Man.

“That might explain why he was trying to get away in a hurry,” Manaigre said.

The officers and the driver were taken to hospital as a precaution and later released, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.

— With files from Christian Aumell