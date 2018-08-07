Crime
August 7, 2018 8:09 am

54-year-old Leamington man dead, Essex County OPP seek witnesses to altercation

By Staff 980 CFPL

A 54-year-old Leamington man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press/File
Essex County OPP are seeking witnesses to an altercation in Leamington on Friday night.

Authorities report the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Talbot Street East and involved two men.

A 54-year-old Leamington man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

