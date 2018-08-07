54-year-old Leamington man dead, Essex County OPP seek witnesses to altercation

Essex County OPP are seeking witnesses to an altercation in Leamington on Friday night.

Authorities report the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Talbot Street East and involved two men.

A 54-year-old Leamington man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).