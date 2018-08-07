Police identify man wanted after women inappropriately touched in north London

London police have identified a suspect after three women said they had been inappropriately touched in the city’s north end.

Police initially asked for the public’s help identifying the man, who was described to be between 60 and 70 years old, on July 30 after a woman reported she was approached by him in the Sherwood Forest area five days earlier.

The woman, who was walking in the area of Gainsborough Road near Limberlost Road, was concerned the man may have been confused and tried to help him, an officer said.

That’s when the man grabbed her by the wrists, said something in a language she did not understand, and touched her inappropriately, police said.

She was able to pull away and run from him.

The second reported incident took place in the area of Coronation Drive and Hyde Park Road between April 28 and May 5.

The third reported incident happened in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road on July 12.

The man was described as partially bald with short black and grey hair, about five-feet-four-inches tall, with darker skin and a medium build.

Police are thanking the public for their help identifying him and say the investigation is ongoing.