August 6, 2018 10:04 pm
Updated: August 6, 2018 10:05 pm

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for southwestern Quebec

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Approximately 40,000 clients lost power on the island of Montreal and Southwestern Quebec following Monday's earlier storm system. File photo.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Environment Canada has issued a warning for Montreal, Laval and the Montéregie region about a cluster of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and possibly tornadoes through Monday night.

Heavy wind gusts knocked over trees and hydroelectric poles in the Montéregie region earlier Monday evening.

“There were a few power lines downed along St. Louis Road in Saint-Lazare, a couple of outages in Rigaud as well,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau.

“There were no injuries reported to the SQ.”

Approximately 40,000 clients lost power on the island of Montreal and Southwestern Quebec following Monday’s earlier storm system.

HydroQuébec teams were deployed and worked into Monday night to restore electricity to customers in affected areas.

 

