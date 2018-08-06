Environment Canada upgrades fatal Alonsa tornado from EF-3 to EF-4

Meteorologists with Environment Canada have upgraded the deadly tornado that touched down in Alonsa, Man., Friday night from an EF-3 to an EF-4.

The twister formed just south of Alonsa and headed northeast, tearing through the Silver Ridge and Margaret Bruce Beach area.

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, was part of a team that surveyed the damage.

She said that based on the data they collected from the scene, the rating was upgraded to a low EF-4.

EF-4 tornadoes have wind speeds between 270 and 310 kilometres per hour.

Hasell said that based on the damage left behind by the tornado, she estimates it clocked in between 270 and 280 kilometres per hour.

“There are degrees of damage, and when we look at the damage more closely and gather more information, it allows us to refine the estimate,” explained Hasell.

“We now think the Alonsa damage is actually better represented by an EF-4, a low range EF-4.”

It’s believed the cyclone was on the ground for up to 45 minutes and created a destructive path up to 800 metres wide.

Retired teacher Jack Furrie, 77, was killed during the tornado.

A couple in their seventies were also injured and sent to hospital, however they’ve since been released.

According to Hasell, the last fatality from a tornado in Canada was in 2011 in Goderich, Ont.

The last deadly tornado in Manitoba was in Gull Lake in 2006.

Hasell said that, on average, Manitoba gets between nine and 12 reported and confirmed tornadoes a year.