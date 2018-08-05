Fatal twister in RM of Alonsa had wind speeds of over 200 km/hr

As residents in the RM of Alonsa continue to pick up the pieces following Friday night’s deadly tornado, meteorologists with Environment Canada have released a preliminary report on the twister’s destructive path.

The tornado that tore through the Alonsa, Silver Ridge and Margaret Bruce Beach area is being classified as a EF-3. Environment Canada’s scale goes from least severe EF-1 tornadoes, to EF-5, which are the most severe.

Amanda Prysizney, a decision support meteorologist with Environment Canada said EF-3 tornadoes have speeds between 218 and 266 kilometres per hour.

She added Friday night’s tornado was on the ground for 45 minutes.

Prysizney stressed this is just a preliminary report and as crews gather more information, the classification could change.

The Reeve of the RM of Alonsa, Stan Asham confirmed to Global News, the tornado killed 77-year-old Jack Furrie.

Asham said the retired teacher was a good friend of his, since they were teenagers.

“51-years ago on July 29, he stood up at my wife and I’s wedding,” Asham recalled. “He was a good community guy.”

Asham and other RM officials said it’s a miracle no one else was killed because things could have been much worse.

The community has been dealing with little to no cell service since June.

“We need cell service to get a hold of our emergency people,” explained Asham. “Our fire department are all volunteers and they can’t stand around their house phones all day.”

Despite reaching out to local providers, they still have spotty reception and their worst fears came true Friday night, when the tornado came barreling down and they couldn’t reach people.

“We had no telephone, cell service, we could not warn people,” said Pamela Sul, the RM of Alonsa CAO.

“We could see the direction that the tornado was going in and we could not warn the people down the road.”

A state of emergency was declared Saturday afternoon to help aid in the clean up efforts. Manitoba Hydro was able to restore power to the area, but Asham said the destruction is overwhelming.

“It’s devastating. I have never seen anything like this around here,” Asham said. “Tractors turned over, buildings lifted from their foundations are gone, we don’t know where they are.”

Asham said he plans on calling an emergency meeting with all of council to figure out what to do next.