Woman in motorized wheelchair hit by vehicle at west Edmonton crosswalk
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night while trying to cross 90 Avenue at a marked crosswalk near 172 Street.
The woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, police said.
The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating what happened. Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
