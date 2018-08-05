Tradition reigns at Montreal Highland Games during intense heat wave

It’s a tradition that’s been in Montreal for over 160 years.

There’s music, dazzling dances, displays of majestic pageantry, and of course, demonstrations of brute strength.

The Montreal Highland Games descended on the fields of the Douglas Hospital in Verdun on Sunday.

“It’s all Scots and many cultures getting together to celebrate the cultural dynamic of Scots in Montreal and around the world,” said Brian MacKenzie, president of the Montreal Highland Games.

Three hundred musicians performed together during the awe-inspiring opening ceremonies, moving as one living Scottish organism. They did it all under the beating sun, amid temperatures close to 40 degrees when factoring in the humidity.

“It’s a hot day! We have mist machines, lots of shade, and people are taking it easy and watching the entertainment,” MacKenzie said.

The dance competitions were intense, with judges watching very closely.

“They’re judged on finger pointing, hands, posture, pointing of the toes, how high they dance. It’s really quite a challenge. You have to be in great shape,” explained MacKenzie,

The criteria at the caber toss, sheaf toss, hammer throw and putting the stone competitions are slightly more simple. Challengers from throughout North America came to Verdun to show their strength by throwing the various items as far as possible. Athletics competitors have to take part in eight different events.

“We’re like big, burly, overweight decathletes,” said Jason Baines, head of athletics at the Montreal Highland Games.

And what would the Montreal Highland Games be without Scottish food? There was Haggis, traditional shortbread cookies, beef dishes and much more.

“Haggis is parts of a sheep, its liver, lungs and heart boiled in a sheep’s stomach with spices and barley,” explained Megan Darlow between bites.

The Highland Games are also about giving back.

The Caledonian Run raised $2,000 for the Douglas Hospital and Global’s Jamie Orchard was on hand Sunday to help present the cheque.

The heat, of course, was an ongoing challenge.

But young and old, like the Scots always do, they toughed it out in the name of Scottish culture and heritage.